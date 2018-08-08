National Naval Officers Association Symposium coming to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) will host its annual Leadership, Professional Development, and Training Symposium in Portsmouth from August 8 – 9.

The Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel will be the site for the 46th annual symposium.

This year’s discussion will focus on embracing diversity.

The two-day event will include a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning opportunity for local youth. This session will be held at United States Coast Guard Base at 4000 Coast Guard Boulevard, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 8.

Numerous speakers, including Coast Guard Adm Charles Ray, Vice Commandant for the United States Coast Guard, and Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John M. Richardson will address leadership tactics during the symposium.

U. S. Representative Robert C. “Bobby” Scott will be the keynote luncheon speaker, while Norfolk State University Interim President Dr. Melvin Stith will be the keynote speaker NNOA Gala Awards Banquet and Dinner on August 9.