HAMPTON ROADS, Va - DJ Bee joins us live form the studios of 103 Jamz (103JAMZ.COM) with big news including Kanye's billions, Beyonce's cover story revelations, Kendrick Lamar setting records, and Drake holding on to number one for a fifth week.

Also, DJ Bee wants to set us up for the iHeartRadio Music Festival happening in Vegas September 21 and 22.