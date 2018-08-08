Mom accused of drowning daughter in river due in court

Tampa, FL (WFTS) – A mom accused of drowning her 4-year-old daughter in the Hillsborough River earlier this month is due in court on Wednesday to find out if she will have to stay in jail until her case goes to trial.

Prosecutors are arguing Shakayla Denson is a threat to the community after she was arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of 4-year-old Je’Hyrah Daniels. She also faces a charge of grand theft auto.

The pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

Tampa Police released a 911 call on Monday where a man calls to report that a woman left her child in the Hillsborough River near N. Rome Avenue and W. Aileen Street.

“Two people just witnessed somebody throwing a child in the river, in the Hillsborough River and they took off,” the man told the dispatcher.