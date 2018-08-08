Man sentenced to seven years in prison for Virginia Beach burglary, firearm charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man who pleaded guilty to a burglary incident in Virginia Beach received his prison sentence Wednesday.

18-year-old Lundon Starke was sentenced to 15 years in prison with eight years suspended, leaving seven years to serve, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said.

Starke pleaded guilty to charges of Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Larceny of a Firearm in May.

He previously faced charges related to an incident at a Virginia Beach officer’s home, but the Commonwealth nolle prossed all charges against Starke involving that incident due to insufficient evidence.