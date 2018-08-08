Hampton Police investigating General District Courthouse bomb threat

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a bomb threat that occurred on August 8.

At 11:31 a.m., Public Safety Communications was notified of a potential bomb threat for the General District Courthouse located in the 200 block of North King Street. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect contacted the court and indicated an alleged threat to the courthouse.

Hampton Police Officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and as a precautionary measure, all citizens and employees from the General District Courthouse were evacuated.

A sweep of the courthouse was completed and there were no suspicious devices located.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance and have requested that anyone with information about whom may have made this threat to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.