Giuliani says Trump team will respond to Mueller about interview later Wednesday

President Donald Trump’s legal team plans to send its counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding a potential interview later Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said.

“It is a good faith attempt to reach an agreement,” Giuliani, one of Trump’s lawyers on the Russia investigation, told CNN.

The former New York City mayor would not describe the contents of the counteroffer, except to say that “there is an area where we could agree, if they agree.”

Giuliani wouldn’t say if that area has to do with collusion or obstruction.

The president’s team has sought to limit any potential interview to questions about collusion. But Giuliani told CNN they would consider including questions of obstruction as long as there are no “perjury traps.”

Mueller has indicated to the team that the special counsel wants to ask the president obstruction questions in an interview.

The president’s lawyers had previously offered the special counsel written answers to obstruction questions and limiting the interview to matters before his presidential inauguration, which are largely confined to collusion.