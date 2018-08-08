Frontier Airlines to provide nonstop air service to Tampa, Phoenix out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin nonstop air service from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) and Tampa, Florida (TIA) November 17, 2018.

Seasonal service will be offered Wednesdays and Saturdays via a 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

“This new nonstop service provides our local community needed access to Phoenix and Tampa at an extremely affordable price,” Norfolk Airport Authority executive director Robert Bowen said.

Both Phoenix and Tampa are ranked among Norfolk’s top 20 destinations in terms of passenger demand, according to a release by the airport.

Flights from ORF to TIA will depart at 9:09 a.m. and arrive at 11:15 a.m. Flights from ORF to PHX will depart at 7:35 p.m. and arrive at 11:02 p.m.