First Warning Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm and humid to start the day

Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the mid and upper 70s.

Temperatures will start trending a bit lower Thursday, but it will still be hot. Just not as hot as Wednesday. Expect highs near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Mostly dry to end the work week. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms move in for the weekend. Temperatures will also trend closer to normal. Highs on Saturday in the mid 80s with a 50/50 shot for showers and storms. A very similar day on tap for Sunday, with a 40 percent chance for showers and storms.

More showers and storms to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, with a 50/50 shot for showers and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lingering showers and storms (25%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered shower or storm (25%). Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Slight chance of a shower (25%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: Light and variable.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby strengthens slightly while making the transition to a tropical storm over the northern Atlantic. Debby is centered about 1775 miles WNW of the Azores and moving NNE at 35 mph. This motion with an increase in forward speed is expected until the storm dissipates in a couple of days.

Maximum sustained near 50 mph with higher gusts. Debby is forecast to dissipate over the far northern Atlantic by Friday.

11:00 PM AST Wed Aug 8

Location: 42.8°N 46.5°W

Moving: NE at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1000 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

