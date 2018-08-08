× First Warning Forecast: Not As Hot

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday for most of Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values are expected to reach 101° to 106°.

We are definitely feeling the heat this afternoon with actual temperatures in the 90s for most spots and heat index values as high as 107 in Wallops Island. This heat can be dangerous so try and limit your activity outside and drink plenty of water. We will stay dry and sunny throughout today with rain chances building late this evening. We have a slight chance at an isolated severe storm tonight with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty wind. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the day.

Tomorrow we start a slight downward trend in our temperatures. We will reach the lower 90s for tomorrow and Friday with a 10% chance of rain Thursday and 20% chance for Friday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds both days. We will still be humid but our heat index values will drop to the upper 90s.

Highs will slip into the mid 80s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. As a stationary front lingers over the region we will see more clouds and a bigger chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 8th

2003 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby strengthens slightly while making the transition to a tropical storm over the northern Atlantic. Debby is centered about 1175 miles WNW of the Azores and moving NNE at 9 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue this morning. A turn toward the northeast is forecast by this afternoon, and that motion should continue into Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change is strength is forecast today, with slow weakening expected to begin late tonight or on Thursday. Debby is forecast to dissipate over the far northern Atlantic by Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Location: 40.8°N 48.8°W

Moving: NNE at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

