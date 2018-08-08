Facility dog Bobby helps OT and PT patients regain strength at Sentara Obici Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – If you see a dog roaming the halls of Sentara Obici Hospital, he’s not lost, he’s just doing his morning rounds.

Bobby is the first Sentara Facility Dog, and a motivator for patients in rehab. While most facility dogs like Bobby work in children’s hospitals, his work targets adults, helping them achieve individual PT and OT clinical goals.

Amber McKee is a physical therapist and Bobby’s ‘owner.’ Together they help patients build core muscle strength and balance.

Kayla Ingerson is an occupational therapist and her and Bobby work on testing fine motor skills.

The trio is two months and more than 30 patients into a six-month training program, prior to making animal assisted therapy an official feature of the SOH acute rehabilitation department.

We’ll introduce you to Bobby On News 3 on Wednesday evening.