Disney’s new sleep hotline is a bedtime helper

Going to sleep is the last thing a kid wants to do on a fun summer day.

Putting your children to bed is certainly a difficult task, but Disney is here to lend a hand in the process.

The company just launched the Disney store’s “Sleep Shop Hotline” on Monday.

By calling the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, parents and/or kids will be greeted by the friendly voices of their favorite Disney characters.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Goofy and friends can be heard on the other end of the line with a pre-recorded message.

Disney hopes the hotline will give kids a reason to look forward to bedtime, and parents may see the benefits of more rest for their children during the hectic summertime.

The hotline will be live until August 31 throughout the United States and Canada.