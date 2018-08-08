Dog dies in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One dog died after a house fire broke out in the 5700 block of Paiute Road in Virginia Beach this morning.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say no one was home at the time, but two dogs were inside.

The other dog was taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control of veterinary hospital in serious condition.

According to officials, dispatchers received the call at 7:20 a.m. and firefighters were able to control the fire in less than 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.