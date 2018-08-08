Competitors eat free at Einstein Bros. Bagels August 15

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – In honor of its new mobile app and Shmear Society rewards program, Einstein Bros. Bagels is holding a one-day competitors eat free promotion.

On Wednesday, August 15, all customers can receive a free bagel and shmear with purchase just by showing they have any other restaurant’s app downloaded on their phone.

This promotion is being held at Einstein locations nationwide.

The new Einstein mobile app will be offering members two points for every $1 spent, along with other various deals.