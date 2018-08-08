Commercial equipment stolen from James City County golf course

TOANO, Va. – Police are investigating after commercial equipment was stolen from Stonehouse Golf Course.

Sometime between July 22 and July 26, a 1999 red Ford F-450 dump truck, 3 Toro lawn mowers and a Toro Workman chemical spreader were reported stolen from a locked maintenance shed on the course.

The total value of the equipment is more than $55,000.

If you know the location of any of this equipment or who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Anyone may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.