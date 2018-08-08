Bra-ha-ha 5K is back and benefits the Breast Center at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The annual Bra-ha-ha 5K Walk Run is back and better than ever before!

This year the event is September 15 and participants get to run or walk through the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center campus.

Everyone who participates in person or signs up for the virtual run will be helping the Breast Center at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. All proceeds are used to provide breast health screenings and mammograms to uninsured and under-insured community members.

The annual Bra-ha-ha 5K Walk Run has been around for over 10 years and the event has raised over $10 million, directly benefiting the Hampton Roads community. This year participants can get excited about a new addition to the events, a youth one mile run!

Entry Fee Details:

5K

Before July 31: $25

August 1 – 31: $35

September 1 – 13: $45

Packet Pick-up/Race Day – $50

Students (Age 17 & Under) – $10 discount

5K Virtual Run

Sign up for the Virtual 5K, complete the distance on your own and we’ll mail you race swag

Entry fees are the same for the 5K

Youth 1 Mile

All Entries: $15

Click here to register for the walk run and to learn more.