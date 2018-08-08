5th Coast Guard District holding change of command ceremony August 10

NORFOLK, Va. – The 5th Coast Guard District will host a change of command ceremony at the Nauticus science center in Norfolk on Friday, August 10.

At 10 a.m., Rear Adm. Keith Smith will assume command from Rear Adm. Meredith Austin.

Most recently, Smith served as the Commander of Force Readiness Command. He was responsible for supporting operational readiness for operational commanders through leadership, training and other various procedures.

Smith is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach.

Austin had served as commander of the 5th District since April 2016. He will now assume the responsibilities of the Deputy for Operations Policy and Capabilities at Coast Guard Headquarters.

The 5th District spans from Central New Jersey to the North and South Carolina state line.