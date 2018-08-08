5-year-old dies at hospital after truck backs over him in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – A five-year-old died after a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of George Washington Memorial Highway Wednesday.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene at 5:21 p.m.

Authorities say the crash happened on private property when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was backing up in the driveway, running over the child.

The child was taken to Walter Reed Hospital, where he later died.

Family members have been notified.

There is no further information.

