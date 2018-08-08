Power returned to 3,000 customers in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – As of 5:08 p.m., a previously reported power outage that impacted approximately 3,000 customers in James City County due to an equipment problem was fixed, according to Dominion Energy.

The outage map previously suggested that power would be restored between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight. It is now not showing any outages in the James City County area.

A tweet from the county stated that the James City County Recreation Center and the area’s public libraries would be open until 9 p.m. tonight for people impacted by the outage who need to cool off.

“Remember to check on neighbors and pets,” the county warned.