2-year-old stallion struck by vehicle on Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. – A 2-year-old stallion was struck by a vehicle traveling on Route 611 in Assateague Island National Seahorse on Wednesday.

Officials with the National Parks Service said in a Facebook post that the incident happened around 9 p.m. The person driving the vehicle was not injured.

The horse received minor injuries after being hit and was found Thursday morning.

The horse reportedly suffered a swollen left hind leg and a small laceration to his left rib cage.

Officials said that while the stallion is currently lame on the leg, he is able to place his full body weight on it.

Park staff will still monitor the horse and his injuries in the coming weeks.

Park staff said visitors are reminded to slow down and always drive with caution along Assateague’s roadways and to be on the lookout for horses and other wildlife when visiting the National Seashore.