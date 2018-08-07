Virginia Beach woman to complete 50 Ironmans in 50 days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach’s Ashley Horner will attempt to become the first woman to complete 50 Ironmans in 50 days.

Horner, a fitness celebrity, officially begins her journey on August 14, as she raises awareness for the Maison Fortuné Orphanage.

She will start and end in Haiti. Between those trips, Horner will travel to each of the 48 Continental United States, completing a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run each day.

Her goal is to raise $100,000 for MFO.

Last year, Horner raised $90,000 for the foundation by completing a 230-mile run along Haiti’s western border.

“I fell in love with the people of Haiti the first time I visited – their spirit, storytelling, and pride for being Haitian will inspire me as I do my small part for the children at Maison Fortuné,” Horner said in a press release.