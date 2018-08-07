Virginia Beach military families wanted for upcoming country music documentary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Are you a country music fan who loves Jason Aldean? Do you or a family member serve in the U.S. military? Are you bursting with hometown pride? This may be the opportunity for you!

Nashville-based casting director Joshua Brent Montgomery is looking to interview a military family in Virginia Beach for a short-subject documentary that will film in the area this month. Submissions are needed by August 10.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary will be about country music, patriotism and being proud of where you’re from. Families will be interviewed about how patriotism and their roots inspire country music culture.

Filming will take place on Sunday, August 19, when country music star Jason Aldean performs at the Veterans Home Loans United Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. All family members should be available the entire day.

If selected, the casting office will contact you with additional details about the shoot. Email SpotlightCountryMusic@gmail.com with questions or concerns about the online submission process.

Submit your family here to be considered for the documentary.