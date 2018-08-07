Vehicle shooting leads to Attempted Murder charge

IVOR, Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a vehicle that had been shot on private property on July 29.

The victim had been physically assaulted and stated he was leaving when he heard gunfire on Berlin Dory Road.

When the victim arrived at home, he discovered that his vehicle had been struck by a bullet.

Mark A. Rose, 50, was later identified as the suspect.

He was eventually arrested for Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, Shooting in an occupied vehicle and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Rose was arraigned on August 3 and released on bond.