Two drivers suffer major injuries in York County collision

YORK CO., Va. – Two drivers suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on I-64 westbound at the 241 mile marker, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 2:35 a.m. when a Volkswagen and a dump truck collided in the median.

The dump truck overturned and blocked all westbound lanes of traffic, according to police.

Authorities report the driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted to MCV Richmond, and the driver of the dump truck was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

Westbound lanes are still shutdown.