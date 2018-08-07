× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling like the triple digits… Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach to near 100. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building by midday. Scattered showers and storms will pop up again this afternoon. A heavy downpour or thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers/storms will continue for the early evening but rain chances will fizzle out tonight. Lows will return to the mid 70s overnight.

Highs will warm into the mid 90s tomorrow. Afternoon heat index values will return to the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms popping up again in the afternoon.

Highs will drop into the upper 80s for the end of the week. It will still be humid with heat index values in the 90s. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers/storms possible. Highs will slip into the mid 80s, closer to normal, this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 7th

1918 Norfolk HIGH TEMP 105

1918 Salisbury HIGH TEMP 106

2003 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

We are watching a well-defined, non-tropical low pressure system centered about 950 miles WSW of the Azores. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for the system to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics later today. By Wednesday, however, the low will encounter increasingly cooler waters, which will hinder development while the system moves toward the NNE over the open North Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%).

