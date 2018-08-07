Thousands without power on the peninsula as heat index forecast to climb to 100+

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Thousands are without power Tuesday morning on the peninsula.

As of 10:15 a.m. Newport News has over 6,000 customers without power and James City County has over 4,000 customers without power, according to Dominion Power.

Dominion’s website says the cause of the outage is pending investigation.

These customers lost power on a day that the heat index could rise to over 100.

The area could feel like the triple digits with temperatures in the low 90s. Humidity will make the afternoon heat index values to reach to near 100.