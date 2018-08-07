Suffolk Police investigating two commercial armed robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating two commercial armed robberies that occurred early this morning, but do not appear to be connected.

Police received a call reporting an armed robbery at a McDonald’s on Holland Road at 12:50 a.m.

After the investigation, it was determined that two suspects displayed handguns and took an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Police received another call, 14 minutes after the first reported armed robbery.

At 1:04 a.m., authorities responded to an armed robbery report at a 7-Eleven located on Carolina Road.

Four suspects displayed handguns and took an undetermined amount of money.

There were no injuries.

Police are still investigating the robberies at this time, and do not believe the two incidents are connected due to the distance between locations.