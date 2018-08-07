Special prosecutor appointed to investigate petition issue in Virginia Beach congressional race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle says a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate whether a petition to get a local congressional candidate on the ballot violated election or forgery laws.

Donald Caldwell, the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Roanoke, has been appointed to investigate, and if necessary, prosecute any potential charges. The order was signed by Circuit Court Judge Glenn Croshaw.

News 3 has been reporting on issues with the petitions to get Shaun Brown on the Ballot. WHRO first reported Scott Taylor’s campaign staff helped collect signatures to get her on the ballot as an independent candidate this fall. Taylor will face Brown and Democrat Elaine Luria in the second congressional district.

Among the names on the petition, a dead man. R. Stuart Cake was a longtime Hampton Roads resident, known for volunteering for many organizations until he passed away in April.

That’s why it was a surprise for family and friends to discover his name among those on a petition to get Shaun Brown on the ballot this fall.

“I was shocked that someone would stoop to using names of people who are no longer with us,” said Bet Cake, his widow.

In an interview Monday, Taylor denied his staff forged any signatures. “Of course she didn’t forge it,” Taylor said. “You can look at the handwriting. It’s all different.”

