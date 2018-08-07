Some advice for healthy mommies and healthy babies on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to the CDC, at least 700 women die every year from pregnancy or childbirth and 60% of childbirth-related deaths that are preventable. Dr Erica Steele from Holistic Family Practice in Virginia Beach, show mommies how to be healthy so their babies are healthy too.

Wellness Class Series:

Healthy Mommies Healthy Babies

August 18th @ 2:30

August 20th @ 5:30 pm

August 31st @ 5:30 pm

Presented by:

Holistic Family Practice

1213 Laskin Rd

Virginia Beach

757-685-4325

holisticfamilypracticeva.com