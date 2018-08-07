Some advice for healthy mommies and healthy babies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to the CDC, at least 700 women die every year from pregnancy or childbirth and 60% of childbirth-related deaths that are preventable. Dr Erica Steele from Holistic Family Practice in Virginia Beach, show mommies how to be healthy so their babies are healthy too.
Wellness Class Series:
Healthy Mommies Healthy Babies
August 18th @ 2:30
August 20th @ 5:30 pm
August 31st @ 5:30 pm
Presented by:
Holistic Family Practice
1213 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach
757-685-4325
holisticfamilypracticeva.com