Redskins Training Camp: Day 13

RICHMOND, Va. – Just one practice remains before the Redskins suit up for their first football game since January.

The team will convene for an afternoon practice at 1:35 p.m.

While veterans will take in most of the game against the Patriots in on the sidelines, they’ll be watching closely. “I’m just looking to see them be physical, you know what I mean. They’ve been flying around all camp. I can’t wait to see ’em go hit somebody else,” said Mason Foster.

“You know [how] it gets—people get tired of hitting the same guys over and over. So, it’s going to be exciting, man. We’ve got a lot of guys who are eager to play and want to get out there and make some plays. So, it’s going to be exciting, man.”

