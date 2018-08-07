Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Godwin Boulevard and Sack Point Road Tuesday night.

The call came in at 9:12 p.m. Authorities say the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Medics provided the adult male driver of the motorcycle with emergency medical assessment and treatment. He was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.

The road in the area is expected to remain closed in both directions while authorities investigate.

