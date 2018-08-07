Man dies in Chesapeake industrial accident after falling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has died in an industrial accident in Chesapeake after falling while working at United Rentals.

The accident reportedly happened in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Blvd around 8 a.m., according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Jennifer Rose from Virginia Occupational Safety and Health also confirmed the death and said the department has started its investigation into the death.

Officials say the man died before he could make it to the hospital for medical treatment.

No further details have been provided by officials.

