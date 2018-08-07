Kill Devil Hills Breaking and Entering suspect caught on video

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. on Sir Walter Road.

The suspect in the video breaks into the lower level of a house after going off camera.

He later returns with a bag in his left hand and checks several cars in the driveway. He enters a white Mustang.

If you know this suspect, please contact Det. Dwayne Drummond, Kill Devil Hills PD (252) 449-5337. You can also leave a tip through Crime Line.

Here is the video of the suspect, posted on the PD’s Facebook page: