House fire erupts in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a house fire at 1:05 a.m. this morning.

The fire took place at a home on Wool Ave.

Upon arrival, crews reported a one-story residential structure with heavy smoke pouring out the back side of the home.

All occupants were outside the home when personnel arrived, with no injuries reported.

The fire was controlled at 2:07 a.m., with a cause yet to be determined.

The fire remains under investigation.