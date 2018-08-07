Here’s when to watch Thursday night’s ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ and more

This week’s Thursday night prime time lineup is being preempted by the Washington Redskins vs. New England Patriots preseason football game.

Here’s when you can set your DVR to catch this week’s Thursday night episodes of “Big Brother,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “SWAT:”

Big Brother will air on WTKR from 2:07-3:07 a.m. Friday

The Big Bang Theory will air on WTKR at 2:07 a.m. Saturday

Young Sheldon will air on WTKR at 2:37 a.m. Saturday

SWAT will air on WTKR at 11:35 p.m. Saturday

All CBS programming will also be available on CBS.com the next morning.

Click here for the WTKR Program Schedule.