Former Virginia Beach Schools employee pleads guilty to sending lewd texts to girls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former Virginia Beach Public Schools employee, Robert Cox, 49, pleaded guilty to charges related to texting girls lewd messages.

Court documents and Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed that Robert Cox worked with the district at Green Run specifically as a maintenance worker, and was arrested by law enforcement when they executed a search warrant for his residence in April 2018.

Cox pleaded guilty to specifically Access with Intent to View Images of Minors Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct, after law enforcement discovered he used Tagged.com, KIK and MeetMe, all messaging apps or websites, to communicate with underage girls while disguising himself as a teenage male.

The 49-year-old was first investigated by law enforcement after the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple Cyber Tips provided by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about communication with multiple underage girls on a website called Tagged.com., which is meant for users between the age of 18-99, but officials say is used by those who are underage.

Cox will be in court next for sentencing on December 4, 2018.

