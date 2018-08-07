× First Warning Forecast: Dangerous Heat

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 80s and 90s but once you add in the humidity most of us are feeling more like the upper 90s and even surpassing 100 degrees. On top of the heat we are starting to see scattered storms popping up with heavy downpours, lightning, and possible hail. This will continue to be the trend through the early evening but once the sun goes down storms will begin to fizzle out.

Tomorrow will be the most oppressive day of the week. Highs will warm into the mid 90s tomorrow. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 and even higher in some spots. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms popping up again in the afternoon.

Highs will drop into the upper 80s for the end of the week. It will still be humid with heat index values in the 90s. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers/storms possible. Highs will slip into the mid 80s, closer to normal, this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 7th

1918 Norfolk HIGH TEMP 105

1918 Salisbury HIGH TEMP 106

2003 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Debby

The non-tropical low that NHC has been tracking over the North Atlantic for the past few days has developed subtropical characteristics and has been upgraded to subtropical storm status. The tropical-storm-force winds associated with Debby are well removed from the center as indicated by a recent ASCAT pass and are occurring within a cyclonically curved band of moderate convection. Although transition to a tropical cyclone is possible, no significant strengthening is anticipated since the cyclone will soon be moving over cool water and become fully embedded within a larger mid-latitude trough approaching from the west. Debby is expected to dissipate in about 48 hours or earlier.

