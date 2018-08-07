Fire displaces Suffolk family of five

SUFFOLK, Va. — A family of five in Suffolk has been displaced after a fire late Monday evening in the city.

Officials with Suffolk Fire & Rescue say the fire happened around 10 p.m. in the 80 block of Stacey Drive at the Parker-Riddick Village Apartments.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor and roof of the building.

Residents who had already evacuated the building before firefighters arrived, were able to re-enter after the fire was put out.

Officials say there were no injuries. They also said the fire was contained to the room it started in, with heat and smoke damage being a result of the fire on the second floor.

The family that was displaced consist of one adult and four juveniles.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating, according to officials.