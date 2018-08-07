× Dropped parking ticket led to Norfolk car break-in arrest

Norfolk, Va. – A dropped parking ticket led police to a man they think is responsible for a rash of car break-ins in Downtown Norfolk.

Court records indicate that parking garages were targeted on numerous occasions since April.

Corey Foreman is facing 19 different charges.

He’s accused of numerous car break-ins, credit card theft and trying to run from police among many other charges, according to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Website.

Court records state there were numerous car break-ins in parking garages in Downtown Norfolk including Dominion Towers, Bank Street and Harbor Park.

It states the suspect would break the rear window and steal ID’s, credit cards and anything of value. Authorities had a description of the suspect.

According to court records an officer spotted the suspect in a garage located at 130 Bank Street on June 17th. He was trying to validate his parking ticket as he was leaving, but dropped it. It states he then drove through the exit arm inside the parking garage which caused damage. Police were able to take fingerprints from the dropped ticket to make an arrest.

Foreman was arrested a few weeks later. It states police also found surveillance video from places were the stolen credit cards were used like Game Stop, TJ Max, Food Lion and Footlocker.

Foreman was arrested during a traffic stop on July 13. He is being held without bond in the Norfolk Jail. He’s expected back in court on

September 20th.