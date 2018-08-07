Chesapeake’s Tap! Tap! Craft Beer Festival kicks off Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Tap! Tap! Craft Beer Festival will mix booze with charity when it gets underway in Chesapeake on Saturday.

This year Tap! Tap! will also be partnering with two charities, both focused on helping Haiti recover after a devastating earthquake that happened eight years ago.

Local man Chip Wirth helped found the Maison Fortuné Orphanage Foundation in Haiti. The orphanage helps enrich the lives of some of the poorest children in the world using education.

Maison Fortuné also partners with the Kwasans Foundation, which provides funding, opportunities and other resources for Haitian entrepreneurs, no matter their field of work.

The event, which will be held at Historic Greenbrier Farms, boasts more than 30 beers to sample, growlers for purchase and local bands such as Vinyl Headlights and the Jesse Chong Band. All samples are free until last call at 6 p.m., and event organizers encourage attendees to bring their own chairs, snacks and nonalcoholic drinks.

Children are allowed with adult supervision, but no pets may attend. Service dogs are allowed.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite starting at $15 for general admission. Designated driver tickets are also $15, but will come with a voucher for free water.