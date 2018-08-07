A whole-body plan for conquering back pain on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - At some point in their lives, 80% of Americans will seek expert help for back pain. It’s an epidemic, with a cost to society in medical expenses and lost productivity that is steeper than heart disease.  We talk with Jeremy James, Author of The Younger Next Year Back Book about his whole-body plan for conquering back pain. To learn more visit backforever.com.