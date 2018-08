Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get a tasty lesson in preparing Ahi tuna from Bill Dixon, a local chef and the creator of the Pungo Prairie. It's to get us ready for the annual Wine, Women & Fishing tournament coming up August 17-19 in Virginia Beach.

It sounds like a party sure to get you hooked and all for a good cause, cancer research.

To learn more visit the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation at cbwc.org.

The final product from Chef Bill...