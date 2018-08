Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Shipyard got a new crane this past weekend.

Huntington Ingalls Industries posted a video of the time lapse of the lift on their Facebook page Monday.

The new 315-metric-ton Goliath gantry crane stands at 241 feet. That's taller than Big Blue, the 1,050-metric-ton crane in the North Yard!

The new crane is expected to go into operation in 2019.