Walmart cashier steps in after nail salon refuses woman with cerebral palsy

BURTON, Mich. – A cashier’s simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention after a nail salon allegedly turned down a woman because of her shaking hands, WJRT reports.

Angela Peters went shopping at her usual Walmart in Burton, Michigan, and decided she’d get her nails done at the salon inside the store. Peters, who has cerebral palsy, told WNEM, “When I went in there they denied me because they said I moved too much.”

Ebony Harris, a Walmart worker who often chats with Peters when they see each other in the store, decided to use her break to make sure Peters got her manicure.

Together, the two picked out some polish and relaxed in the seating area at Subway, where Harris went to work.

“And you know, she moved her hands a little bit and she kept saying she was sorry. And, I told her don’t say that. I said you’re fine,” Harris said.

It was a simple act of patience and kindness that’s still making Angela smile.

“I thought that was so nice of her and I already felt comfortable with her because, like I said, I shop at Walmart a lot,” Peters said.

Harris has no qualms with the nail salon, but she hopes her actions inspire others to treat people with disabilities the way they would want to be treated themselves.

“We’re not trying to bash the nail salon. We’re not trying to make them lose customers, make them look bad,” she said. “But maybe spread awareness that no matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they’re people too. She’s a girly girl. She’s just like you, me … my daughter, anybody. She wants to look pretty, you know, and so why can’t she?”

Sitting next to her new friend at her store inside Collette’s Vintage and Antique Mall, Peters said she’s grateful not only for Harris’ help, but a beautiful manicure too.

“I’m like wow. These are amazing!” she said.

“I told her she’s a blessing to us, to anybody, not just me. She makes me look at life and appreciate it much more than, you know, what I have been,” Harris added.

The three plan to continue their friendship, already scheduling a dinner at Peters’ favorite restaurant in town.

To check out Angela’s business, stop by Collette’s Vintage and Antique Mall on Wednesday through Friday or the Davison Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. It’s called Heavenly Poems For You.

CNN Wire contributed to this article.