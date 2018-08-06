Virginia State Police involved in Chesapeake pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Monday.
Officials with Virginia State Police said the pursuit happened around 11 a.m. when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation for a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguen SUV on Interstate-64 East at Greenbrier Parkway.
The pursuit entailed after the driver, 18-year-old Reginald Lee Butler, allegedly continued on I-64 East towards Battlefield Blvd, and onto Campostella, driving with two flat tires.
Police say Butler is charged with felony evade and elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.
No injuries or damage were sustained to either VSP personnel or vehicles.
Chesapeake Police say they also helped in the pursuit with VSP.