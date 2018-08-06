Virginia State Police involved in Chesapeake pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Monday.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the pursuit happened around 11 a.m. when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation for a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguen SUV on Interstate-64 East at Greenbrier Parkway.

The pursuit entailed after the driver, 18-year-old Reginald Lee Butler, allegedly continued on I-64 East towards Battlefield Blvd, and onto Campostella, driving with two flat tires.

Police say Butler is charged with felony evade and elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

There were two other occupants in the vehicle that fled the scene on foot. Police did not release any information on them.

No injuries or damage were sustained to either VSP personnel or vehicles.

Chesapeake Police say they also helped in the pursuit with VSP.