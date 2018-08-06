Virginia Beach Police: Men arrested after traffic stop turns into pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police arrested two 26-year-old men who allegedly failed to stop for a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit.

Officials said they arrested Jaquon Deontay Cowell and Alanzo Thoma Owens-Smith after the incident that happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Owen-Smith, who was the driver, allegedly failed to stop when officers attempted to pull him over at I-264 West and Independence Blvd.

Officials say this is when Owen-Smith and two passengers, one of which was Cowell, continued driving at a low rate of speed from them through the Lake Edwards area of the city, then back onto the interstate.

Virginia State Police assisted in getting the vehicle stopped near Norview Ave and the three occupants were detained without incident, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Police say Cowell has been charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (both stemming from a separate case). Cowell also allegedly had outstanding warrants from Norfolk for abduction and kidnapping charges, strangulation and felonious assault.

Owen-Smith has been charged with eluding police and driving on a suspended/revoked license, according to police.