NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) is scheduled to return to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on August 7.

Nearly 400 Sailors are aboard, returning after serving in the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG).

The regularly scheduled deployment lasted six months.

USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and USS New York (LPD 21) are slated to return to Naval Station Mayport in Florida on Thursday.