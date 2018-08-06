USS Gerald R. Ford to hold change of command ceremony this week

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will welcome its next Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony on Friday, August 10 at 10 a.m.

Capt. John J. Cummings will assume his duties as the third Commanding Officer of the U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. The ceremony will take place at Naval Station Norfolk’s Vista Point Catering and Conference Center.

Throughout his career, the Sharon, Massachusetts, native and 1990 Bates College graduate has served in a variety of assignments afloat and ashore, including as Executive Officer of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) from May 2013-May 2015 and as Commanding Officer of the USS Anchorage (LPD 23) from September 2015-December 2015.

Cummings will relieve fellow Massachusetts native Capt. Richard C. McCormack of his duties. McCormack is a 1990 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and assumed command in April 2016, leading the USS Ford through many of the ship’s firsts. His next assignment is Chief of Staff, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The USS Ford is the first new aircraft carrier designed in more than 40 years. It is currently undergoing a 12-month post-shakedown availability and maintenance period at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.