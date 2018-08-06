USLA National Lifeguard Championships return to Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The USLA National Lifeguard Championships have officially kicked off at the oceanfront.

All events are being held between 27th and 30th Streets in Virginia Beach, encompassing also the Junior Lifeguard and U19 Championships.

Sunday's events included a one-mile ocean swim and a 5K swim.

The competitions will pick back up from August 8 - 11.

It's the first time Virginia Beach has hosted the championships since 2014.

There are men, women and junior competitors. Individuals are in Open Men/Open Women groups or competitors who are 30 and above split by gender and five-year age increments.

The event is sanctioned by the 2018 USLA National Lifeguard Championships and winners receive medals for top five in Open Events and top three in Age Group events.

The competitions are judged by USLA officials who are certified by the organization's competition committee selection team.

All championships competition viewing is free and open to the public from the beach.