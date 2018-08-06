Teen charged incident involving the shooting a of Virginia Beach Police officer’s dog to be tried as adult

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teen will be tried as an adult for his alleged involvement in shooting a Virginia Beach Police officer’s dog after he and three others reportedly broke into the officers home back on December 17, 2017.

Virginia Beach Circuit Court upheld the ruling to transfer a 17-year-old to Circuit Court for trial as an adult.

The December incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gravenhurst Drive, near Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

According to police, armed suspects forced their way into the home of a Virginia Beach Police officer.

The family’s dog, Zulu, chased the suspects out of the home. One of the suspects then shot Zulu.

The dog did survive the shooting.

