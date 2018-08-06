‘Skins scoop: Brandon Scherff is a huge hunter, literally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Even though the Redskins practice in the mornings now, the players aren't escaping the heat.

It's almost a certainty that when practice wraps up around 11:30 a.m., players come off the field drenched in sweat. Some players prefer the heat, while others have an affinity for extreme cold.

Brandon Scherff, an Iowa native, leans on the side of the latter. "I live for twenty to thirty degree weather. I love sitting in the tree-stands and it's 20 degrees outside," Scherff told News 3.

Tree-stands are essential for Scherff's hunting hobby. The fourth-year offensive guard grew up hunting and fishing, learning from his dad. Now, he brings his teammates along for trips.

"I took Nick Sundberg with me last year, Colt McCoy went with us last year, Spencer Long went with us last year, so it's just all fun and games when you can do it with teammates here."

Scherff says he hunts "deer, turkey, coyotes, pheasants, all the above on those."